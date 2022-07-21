Live in Lynchburg? You may qualify for a free fan or AC unit

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Central Virginia Alliance for Community Living is stepping in to help people in Lynchburg and surrounding areas beat the heat.

As temperatures soar in Southwest Virginia, some residents may qualify for a free fan or window air conditioner or portable air conditioner from CVACL.

Fans and AC units will be available while supplies last to the following individuals:

Those 60 and older

Those who live in the City of Lynchburg, Amherst, Campbell, Bedford or Appomattox Counties

Those who have an income below $1,600/month with a household of 1 or $2,289/month with a household old

You can see if you qualify by visiting here or by calling 434-385-9070.