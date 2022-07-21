Oscar Mayer Wienermobile rolls into Roanoke

We break down where you can see the infamous wienermobile in Roanoke this weekend

ROANOKE, Va. – The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile rolled into Roanoke this week, and frankly, it was dog-gone exciting.

Everyone who visited the 27-foot vehicle walked away a “wiener,” after they won something for spinning the wheel.

Hotdoggers were happy to “ketchup” visitors on the history of the iconic Wienermobile.

“It just brings miles of smiles to everyone who sees it,” said Oscar Mayer hotdogger Keagan Schlosser. “I think everyone can remember their ‘I remember when’ story. When they last saw the Weinermobile, when they got their Wienermobile, or what meant to their family.”

10 News got to take a sneak peek inside the Wienermobile, but since it was a ‘hotdog day’, the inside was closed – on ‘chili-dog days,’ it’s open to tour.

Regardless, those who got the chance to see it absolutely relished the moment.