Pulaski leaders looking to increase population to 40,000 by 2030

What steps leaders are taking to make sure people can come to the area and stay

PULASKI, Va. – Communities in Southwest Virginia are being proactive to ensure people come to the area and stay.

Leaders in Pulaski County developed a plan to increase the population to 40,000 by 2030.

Jason Hudson, a local business owner, said he always wanted to own a bar.

“We were looking to start a whiskey club, my business partner and me,” Hudson said.

For Hudson, it was a no-brainer to establish a shop at the innovation center in Fairlawn.

“We have got all the facilities that we need,” Hudson said.

Lydia Gilmer told 10 News about her role as Small Business Solutions Director with the innovation center.

“I’ll walk people through the business planning process,” Gilmer said.

The innovation center houses 39 businesses from industries like manufacturing, beauty, and alcohol.

Those business owners get one-on-one help to ensure they are successful and eventually get established in the community, like connecting them to insurance and banking companies.

Ad

“We offer all types of one on one advising. Any questions they have or any issues along the way, they have a person available,” Gilmer said.

Leaders said this is the first time they have had a whole house and there is even a waiting list of people looking to get inside the hub.

“There is a great waiting list. We can encourage businesses to set up out in the community,” Gilmer said.

Pulaski County administrator Jonathan Sweet said the innovation center is part of the economic development plan to increase the population to 40,000 by 2030.

“And we are creating small businesses and supporting small businesses,” Sweet said.

Currently, the population is slightly over 34,000.

The plan features initiatives like better housing and improving infrastructure to help attract and retain businesses in Pulaski County.

“Most communities in rural Virginia are seeing decreases in population. Pulaski county is looking to make strategic investments in growing the population,” Sweet said.