Elderly woman stabbed, robbed at Pittsylvania County home

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect accused of robbing and stabbing an elderly woman Saturday night.

At about 10:13 p.m., the Pittsylvania County 911 Center received a call from a Medical Alert Company reporting a burglary and assault in the Pickaway Road area of Pittsylvania County.

Deputies responded and found an elderly woman with a wound to her hand. Authorities say someone broke into the victim’s home, robbed and assaulted her by stabbing her hand. The victim was taken to a hospital and is still recovering there.

K-9 units from the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office and the Danville Police Department assisted in the investigation. Investigators will be searching the neighborhood Sunday.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Pittsylvania County Crimestoppers at 800-791-0044.

If your information leads to the arrest of an individual and/or recovery of property for another, you may qualify for a cash reward. You do not have to give your name and/or phone number to qualify for the cash reward of up to $5,000

You may also email your information to sar@pittgov.org.