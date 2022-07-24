Portions of Route 460 in Montgomery County closed for deadly crash investigation

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – As of 3 p.m. Sunday, Route 460 east in Montgomery County remain closed for a crash investigation. Two were killed in a head-on collision, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash happened around 10 a.m. Sunday near the Roanoke St. exit involving two vehicles, a press release said.

Lt. Mark Hollandsworth said in the release that Haley Hawthorne, of Christiansburg, was traveling west bound on 460 and crossed the median colliding head-on with a vehicle traveling east bound driven by Adam Wilson of Blacksburg. Both drivers died at the scene.

Life Guard was contacted and landed on the highway. Both died prior to being air lifted.

Route 460 East remains closed down until the NRV Crash Team completes their investigation.

