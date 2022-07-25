83º

Bible found intact inside vehicle destroyed by fire in Rustburg

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Rustburg, Bible, Rustburg Volunteer Fire Department
Bible found intact after vehicle fire in Rustburg. (Credit: Rustburg Volunteer Fire Department) (WSLS)

RUSTBURG, Va. – Some might call this a miracle.

On Monday, the Rustburg Volunteer Fire Department posted about a vehicle fire their crews were assisting with on Route 29.

The post said that units arrived to find a Chevrolet Equinox engulfed in flames and helped to successfully out the fire.

The vehicle was completely burnt out, according to the post, but the teams found something inside that took very little damage: a Bible.

You can see the full post with more photos below.

Posted by Rustburg Volunteer Fire Department on Monday, July 25, 2022

