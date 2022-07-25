Bible found intact inside vehicle destroyed by fire in Rustburg

RUSTBURG, Va. – Some might call this a miracle.

On Monday, the Rustburg Volunteer Fire Department posted about a vehicle fire their crews were assisting with on Route 29.

The post said that units arrived to find a Chevrolet Equinox engulfed in flames and helped to successfully out the fire.

The vehicle was completely burnt out, according to the post, but the teams found something inside that took very little damage: a Bible.

You can see the full post with more photos below.