Appalachian Power announces power line route in Tazewell County

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. – Tazewell County residents will be seeing power line construction soon.

On Tuesday, Appalachian Power announced the proposed power line route in Tazewell County.

Appalachian Power said that the route is for electrical upgrades and its purpose is to support economic development and increase reliability in the area.

The Pure Salmon Transmission Improvements Project will include building two miles of electric transmission line and a new substation, according to the release.

Representatives for Appalachian Power said they determined the proposed route for the power line after reviewing land use, environmental impact, and community input given during an in-person open house held in June.

According to the release, the line route will begin at the Pure Salmon Fish Farm substation near Southwest Virginia Community College, and will travel southeast for about two miles, cross Route 738, and end at an existing power line west of Powerline Road and Wardell Road.

Ad

“This area is growing, and we want to ensure continued reliable electric service for all of our customers, both residential and businesses,” said George Porter, Appalachian Power spokesperson.

Appalachian Power said that their right-of-way representative plans to contact the landowners that are impacted by the new line to discuss the next steps.

The company expects construction to begin in early 2023 and finish toward the end of 2024, according to the release.

To view an interactive map of the proposed power line route and more information about the project, visit the Appalachian Power website.