Franklin County schools in dire need of bus drivers ahead of new year

The district is in dire need of drivers to get students into the classroom

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – As summer break soon ends and focus shifts to the new school year, Franklin County Public Schools is in need dire need of help getting students to the classroom.

The transportation department for Franklin County Public Schools is down twenty contract drivers.

Office staff and mechanics will drive routes to offset the shortage until new drivers are hired, which may time some time – Certifications and hours of specialized training are needed before drivers can go on their routes.

Cherie Whitlow, the supervisor of transportation, said routes will be consolidated this Fall, which will create longer routes and more students onboard the buses.

Some parents may be asked to drop off and pick up their students, but only in extreme cases.

STAR Routes – secondary transportation alternate routes – are also on the table, and Whitlow explained what would happen with the STAR Routes.

“We’re asking you to bring them in 10 miles and then we’ll have an elementary driver who will drop at their school by 8,” Whitlow said. “They will run from that elementary school, make the 2-3 stops in town gathering those students and get them to the high school.”

The system also needs help with activity bus drivers for sporting events and other extra-curricular activities. To apply, contact Janet Robertson at 540483.5541.