‘Prepare For Touchdown’: FBI hosts Teen Academy in Richmond, features Black Hawk helicopter

More than 30 teens from across the Commonwealth took part in the academy

RICHMOND, Va. – Over 30 teens from across the Commonwealth got the unique chance to watch the FBI’s Hostage Rescue Team land their helicopter outside the Richmond office.

The FBI Teen Academy is a two-day program allowing high school students an opportunity to get a comprehensive look into the functions of the FBI.

Students come from all across the state, including a couple from Southwest Virginia.

Kayla Cundiff drove from Christiansburg to take part in this year’s academy. She said watching the helicopter touchdown is like a scene from a movie.

“Then I looked up and it was coming. And then you see like on TV and stuff all the wind and stuff, but it really, I mean you could see the trees over there it looked like they were about to fall from all the wind,” Cundiff said.

Another student, Yesenia Iniguez, is from Lynchburg. She has wanted to be an FBI agent for over two years now.

Iniguez said that her anticipation continued to build as they waited for the helicopter to arrive.

“Oh my gosh … I was waiting for it and I was like I don’t know where it’s coming from but I know it’s coming. As soon as I saw it up there in the sky I was like yes it’s finally here,” Iniguez said.

The FBI continues to reach more students throughout the state – Looking for the next generation of agents is always on their minds.

FBI Special Agent in Charge, Stanley Meador, said bringing kids in with unique backgrounds and different perspectives is crucial to the FBI.

“I always tell folks when you look about coming to the FBI for a job think about a book versus a pamphlet. Bring us a book of your life versus the pamphlet,” Meador said.

Students of the academy are provided with several presentations on topics including terrorism, cybercrime, public corruption, polygraph exams, evidence response, SWAT, and the day-to-day operations of a typical FBI office.

And Meador said the students also learn about what it takes to work for the FBI.

“What makes a good agent, a good FBI employee whether you’re a professional staff or looking to an agent position is the ability to take initiative,” Meador said.

Many of the students who come to the academy have dreams of becoming an agent one day, and the academy often reassures them of that dream.

“It definitely pushed further that this is where I want to go with my career,” Cundiff said.