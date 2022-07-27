Senators Warner, Kaine announce funding for Virginia airport improvements

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Virginia regional airports will be seeing improvements soon thanks to this federal funding.

On Wednesday, United States Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine announced $5,511,125 of federal funding from the Department of Transportation’s Federal Aviation Administration for Virginia’s regional airports.

The senators said that the funding will be used to improve five regional airports in Virginia.

“This funding will support a series of important projects in different stages at regional airports throughout the Commonwealth,” the senators said. “These airports serve the transportation needs of thousands of Virginians every year and we are happy to see this funding go towards critical improvements.”

Two airports in our area were selected for funding, according to the release.

The Blue Ridge Airport in Martinsville will receive 216,688 for the final phase of expanding the terminal apron for increased use, the release said, and the William M Tuck Airport in Halifax County will receive $110,684 for replacing path indicators, end identifier lights, and runway lighting systems.

According to the release, the other airports that received funding were the Lonesome Pine Airport in Wise, the Chesapeake Regional Airport in Chesapeake, and Freeman Field in Louisa County.