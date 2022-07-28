23-year-old man dies after shooting at Danville apartment complex, police say

DANVILLE, Va. – The Danville Police Department is investigating after a 23-year-old was shot and killed at an apartment complex Wednesday night.

Authorities say shortly before 11 p.m., they were called to the Woodside Village Apartments in the 1300 block of Piney Forest Rd for the report of shots fired.

Upon arrival, officers found 23-year-old Darick Lamont Richardson II, of Danville, in the parking lot of the apartment complex near the F and K buildings with what appeared to be multiple gunshot wounds.

Police told 10 News that Richardson was flown to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital where on Thursday morning he died from his injuries.

At this time, investigators are working to learn more and say no information on a potential suspect is available at this time.

Residents of the Woodside Village Apartment community and surrounding streets and neighborhoods who may have any video surveillance cameras are asked to contact the Danville Police Department through any of the platforms listed below.

Additionally, anyone who witnessed or has information on this incident is asked to contact the Danville Police Department through any of the available platforms including calling the patrol office at 434-799-6510, investigations at 434-799-6508, contacting Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000, dispatch at 911 or 434-799-5111, through social media accounts and messenger on Facebook, or use of the crime tips app CARE at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=818#.

Information leading to an arrest and conviction in this case will be eligible for a cash reward.