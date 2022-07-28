New Horizons Healthcare coming to Valley View Mall

ROANOKE, Va. – A healthcare center will be opening soon at Valley View Mall.

On Thursday, New Horizons Healthcare announced its grand opening date for the new mall location.

The center said that they will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony on August 11 at 8:00 a.m. to celebrate the opening.

There will be tours of the clinic offered and refreshments will be served during the ceremony, according to the release.

New Horizons Healthcare is a non-profit, community health center that provides primary care, dental, pharmacy, and behavioral health services on a sliding scale fee, the release said, and they provide culturally appropriate, affordable, high-quality, and comprehensive healthcare to underserved people in the area.

To learn more about New Horizons Healthcare, you can visit their website.