86º

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

New Horizons Healthcare coming to Valley View Mall

The healthcare center will open at their new location on August 11

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

Tags: New Horizons Healthcare, Valley View Mall, Grand Opening, Ribbon Cutting, Roanoke
New Horizons Healthcare, 2019 (Image 1) (Copyright by WSLS - All rights reserved)

ROANOKE, Va. – A healthcare center will be opening soon at Valley View Mall.

On Thursday, New Horizons Healthcare announced its grand opening date for the new mall location.

The center said that they will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony on August 11 at 8:00 a.m. to celebrate the opening.

There will be tours of the clinic offered and refreshments will be served during the ceremony, according to the release.

New Horizons Healthcare is a non-profit, community health center that provides primary care, dental, pharmacy, and behavioral health services on a sliding scale fee, the release said, and they provide culturally appropriate, affordable, high-quality, and comprehensive healthcare to underserved people in the area.

To learn more about New Horizons Healthcare, you can visit their website.

Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Alli Graham came aboard the digital team as an evening digital content producer in June 2022.

email