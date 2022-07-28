Virginia Vintage Comic Book Show celebrating its 25th anniversary this weekend

Superhero and comic book lovers are invited to the Salem Civic Center this weekend for The Virginia Vintage Comic Book Show.

SALEM, Va. – Superhero and comic book lovers are invited to the Salem Civic Center this weekend for The Virginia Vintage Comic Book Show. The show will be celebrating its 25th anniversary this Saturday.

During the past quarter-century, the show has come to be known as one of the best venues to find rare comics and collectibles. There will be about 45 vendors from more than six different states.

You will be able to spend the day searching through stacks of your favorite comics, but if you are looking for something specific, organizers recommend that you ask the vendors.

The show is known for focusing primarily on older comic books from the late 30s to the 1970s. There will also be some of the more expensive and valuable comics available too.

“A lot of people are interested in specific things,” said Roger Mannon, a promoter from the show. “It might be something that they had when they were a kid and they want to rediscover it, and that draws a lot of people to the show. Then there are people who are interested because some of the comics are very valuable. They look at that as more as an investment or financial type thing.”

This year, the Virginia Vintage Comic Book Show will be giving out silver dollars, silver bars and $25 gas gift cards as prizes to celebrate its silver anniversary.

When they started the show in 1988, there weren’t any other shows between Richmond and Bristol. Mannon said there was a void for people who were interested in comics.

“It has grown through the years where we have had people from as far away as New York and Florida and Minnesota in the show. So, for the people that are interested, and willing to travel a long way to find what they are looking for,” said Mannon.

Some of the vendors who will be at the show this year include B & D comics, Long Shot Comics and Allen’s Comics.

The show isn’t just for people who are looking to buy. If you would like to sell your comics, some of the vendors will be buying too.

The show starts at 10 a.m. and runs till 4 p.m. Admission is still a vintage $3 for adults and children age 12 and under are free.