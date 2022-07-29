Henry County deputies to see raises soon

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – Deputies in Henry County will soon be getting a raise, thanks to a unanimous vote by the Henry County Board of Supervisors.

The decision was posted in a video, where the movement was explained and decided on.

According to the video, funding supports compression increases at a rate of $100 per year of continuous service for deputy sheriffs with at least three years of service up to a maximum increase of $3,000.

Sheriff Perry also requested that local funds be used to extend the compression raises at a rate of $50 per year of service for several of his deputies with considerable experience from other jurisdictions.

Around 97 deputies will be eligible for the increases, costing, in total, $121,270, and an additional $50,044 in local funds were needed from the Reserve to fund those increases, they said in the video.

The board voted all in favor of the increases with a unanimous vote of 6-0.