Victim’s family asks Bedford judge to ‘show grace’ in man’s sentencing for killing girlfriend

BEDFORD, Va. – Daniel Norwood appeared in a Bedford courtroom on Friday, dressed in a suit and tie after he was released on bond earlier this year. Norwood was convicted of shooting and killing his girlfriend, Jessica Moore.

Authorities said Norwood was intoxicated while riding in the passenger seat of a car in July 2021. He was attempting to unload a gun when it went off, striking Moore while she was driving. She was transported to a local hospital and later died from her injuries.

Bedford Commonwealth’s Attorney Wes Nance told 10 News the victim’s family asked the court to ‘show grace,’ and the two families will meet as part of the healing process.

The defense said the incident was a tragic accident.

Norwood read a statement during the sentencing hearing, saying in part, “I will never forgive myself for this accident, but I will honor her memory with all my heart just as I honored her and her daughter when she was with us. I am truly sorry. I was supposed to protect her. That was my intention and I failed. I love Jessica dearly. Life will never be the same without my beautiful girlfriend, and I’m so sorry.”

Norwood was sentenced to 13 total years in prison for involuntary manslaughter and reckless use of a firearm, but it was suspended after eight months, which Norwood already served.

The ruling also includes eight years of good behavior with the first four years under supervised probation.

Norwood is not allowed to own or use a firearm, and he must comply with any drug testing and mental health treatment recommendations.