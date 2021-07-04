Woman killed, man arrested after shooting in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – A woman is dead and a man has been arrested and charged after a shooting on Saturday in Bedford County, according to the Bedford Police Department.

At about 10 p.m., officers were called to the 900-block of Burks Hill Road for the report of a woman being shot.

When authorities arrived at the scene, they found 36-year-old Jessica Ryan Moore with a gunshot wound.

Authorities report that officers and Bedford County Fire and Rescue were on scene and began treatment. Moore was eventually transported to Bedford Memorial Hospital where she later died from the injury.

During the investigation, officers determined that a man, who was in the passenger seat of the car Moore was driving, shot her. Authorities didn’t disclose what may have led to the incident.

Officers arrested Daniel Joseph Norwood, 34, of Lynchburg, for involuntary manslaughter and reckless handling of a firearm.