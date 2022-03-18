Lynchburg man pleads guilty to involuntary manslaughter, reckless handing of a firearm

A Bedford court found a Lynchburg man guilty Friday in connection with shooting and killing a woman in July 2021.

BEDFORD, Va. – A Bedford court found a Lynchburg man guilty Friday in connection with shooting and killing a woman in July 2021.

Daniel Norwood pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and reckless handling of a firearm.

Police say he was intoxicated while attempting to unload a gun in the passenger seat of a car.

Authorities say the gun was pointed towards the driver, 36-year-old Jessica Ryan Moore, when it went off.

She was transported to the hospital where she later died from her injuries.

Norwood’s sentencing is scheduled for July 29.