Radford authorities take part in active threat trainings

RADFORD, Va. – Authorities are preparing for the worst-case scenarios at these trainings.

On Friday, the Radford City Police Department said they’ve been participating in active threat trainings throughout July, with more coming up soon.

Pete Rutzinski, Interim Deputy Chief of Police, said that the trainings help authorities to be prepared while working in the field.

“RCPD remains committed to training in the most up-to-date tactics, with the most current research and information,” Rutzinski said. “This allows our agency to be better prepared to protect and serve our community daily and should an active threat incident arrive.”

The first two trainings were put on through Louisiana State University’s National Center for Biomedical Research and Training/Academy of Counter-Terrorist Education, better known as LSU-NCBRT/ACE, according to the release.

The courses were developed by LSU’s Center in collaboration with top subject matter experts in the country, the release said, and are meant to address the most current preparedness needs.

According to the release, Active Threat Integrated Response Care was the first training the Radford City Police Department participated in with Radford Fire and EMS, Radford Sheriff’s Department, Radford University Emergency Management officials, and several surrounding jurisdictions.

The ATIRC course addressed the need for quick and decisive communication between law enforcement, fire, and emergency medical services in an active threat scenario, the release said, and it provided crews with medical skills.

Not only that, but the course allowed crews to participate in hands-on exercises to help improve communication between teams at the scene, and emphasized the end goal of saving more lives, according to the release.

Authorities said that there was also a second round of training that followed the Active Threats on Campus course, which members of Radford City Public Schools and Radford Public Safety Officials attended.

The final round of Radford City Police Department’s training will be during the evenings on the week of August 1 at Radford High School, the release said, and it will be a “force-on-force” training.

Multiple agencies will be participating in the final training, which may cause an increased police presence in the area during those evenings, according to the release.