Danville non-profit responds to deadly Kentucky flooding, needs community help

The death toll is at 35, and hundreds are still unaccounted for

DANVILLE, Va. – In response to recent devastating floods, God’s Pit Crew has sent crews to help with recovery efforts by driving in supplies, building homes, and hauling in hope to those who need it most.

Their Immediate Response Team has spent two weeks in Southwest Virginia helping flood victims by cutting trees, removing debris, and mucking out and drying homes, but now, they’re asking for the community’s help.

The organization is now collecting supplies to help fill Blessing Buckets for those impacted by the floods.

Brandon Knuckles, COO of God’s Pit Crew, said the buckets are prepared in advance and described them as “five-gallon blessing buckets.”

“We are going to be taking paper products – the toilet paper, the single roles, the paper towels, and canned goods. We’re taking everything that people need and we’re having a hard time buying in bulk right now,” Knuckles said. “People can also donate monetarily.”

Donations can be dropped off at their warehouse, which is located at 132 Parkland Drive, Danville, VA, through Thursday from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

If you would like to sponsor Blessing Buckets for $35/each, you can do so on their website.

On August 8, the Immediate Response Team will continue their work by rebuilding three more homes in Kentucky and Tennessee.