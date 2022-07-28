Significant, major flooding in parts of Eastern Kentucky, Southwest Virginia following overnight rain

ROANOKE, Va. – Earlier in the week, it was St. Louis, Missouri that saw significant flooding and record rain.

Late Wednesday night and Thursday morning, flooding became a major issue in parts of Eastern Kentucky and the far corner of Southwest Virginia. This includes areas like Hazard, Jenkins, Pound and Clintwood.

Radar-estimated rainfall as of 8:15 a.m. Thursday shows six to twelve inches of rain has fallen.

Estimated rain totals in Eastern KY and SWVA as of 8:15 a.m. EDT Thursday

The National Weather Service in Jackson, Kentucky issued a rare Flash Flood Emergency for some of the hardest-hit areas.

Flash Flood Emergency continues for Hazard KY, Diablock KY and Oneida KY until 6:30 AM EDT pic.twitter.com/qoFYXRReG5 — NWS Jackson KY (@nwsjacksonky) July 28, 2022

More moderate to heavy rain is falling as of Thursday morning, adding insult to injury. Roads have become impassable in parts of Pound, Virginia, with evacuations underway.

Dickenson County, just north of that, announced multiple road closures too.

The rugged terrain in Eastern Kentucky, as well as in Wise and Dickenson Counties added to the intensity of the rain and to the flooding.

Record flooding was observed along the North Fork of the Kentucky River near Whitesburg.

Record flooding on the North Fork of the Kentucky River near Whitesburg, KY (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

The system responsible for this flooding is responsible for some Thursday morning rain west of the Blue Ridge Parkway, in addition to scattered afternoon storms. However, we are not forecast to see impacts like this.

