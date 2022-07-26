Historic rain over St. Louis leads to major flooding, road closures Tuesday

Estimated rainfall as of 8 a.m. EDT Tuesday

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Record rainfall in and around the St. Louis area led to roads, including parts of Interstate 70, being left under water Tuesday morning.

Rain continues to fall over the area too, adding insult to injury.

This intense and record-setting rainfall prompted the National Weather Service in St. Louis to issue a rare Flash Flood Emergency.

Flash Flood Emergency for St. Louis County and St. Louis City. 6-10 inches of rain has already fallen - and the train of thunderstorms continue! Never drive through flooded roadways. Please turn around, don't drown! #stlwx #mowx #ilwx — NWS St. Louis (@NWSStLouis) July 26, 2022

Radar estimates indicate that as much of a foot of rain fell in less than 12 hours — by far the most rain seen in a day in St. Louis.

To put this in perspective, the rain recorded at St. Louis Lambert International Airport (as of 8 a.m. EDT Tuesday) is more than Roanoke has seen in the last two months.

Rain totals in St. Louis compared to Roanoke as of 8 a.m. EDT Tuesday

This amount of rain in such a short amount of time caused the Dardenne Creek near St. Peters, Missouri to rise more than 20 feet in less than six hours.

Major flooding expected at Dardenne Creek at St. Peters, Missouri (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Tropical moisture converged along a stalled front, producing this enormous amount of rain.

This is part of the system that’s sending numerous showers and storms into Southwest and Central Virginia Tuesday, but it is not expected to have the same impact.

Numerous showers and storms expected in Virginia from the same storm system

That said, localized flash flooding will be a possibility these next two days.

Flash flooding threat for Tuesday, 7/26/2022

This is especially the case for areas that see multiple rounds of heavy rain (even though some of us could use it).

