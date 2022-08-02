Clear The Shelters: Lynchburg Humane Society asking for help to get blind dog a home

He is a 4-year-old American pit bull terrier who is completely blind

LYNCHBURG, Va. – 10 News is working for you to Clear The Shelters.

All this month, 10 News will be highlighting adoptable pets to help out local shelters during a busy time of year.

And the Lynchburg Humane Society has one dog that needs some extra love.

Zo, a four-year-old American Pitbull Terrier, arrived at the shelter in May and is completely blind because his eyes were infected and had to be removed.

The staff told 10 News they believe Zo is also mostly deaf and has lost a lot of his sense of smell.

“With his special needs, he’s having a hard time engaging with his surroundings, especially in a shelter it can be pretty difficult; and if he’s in a home that’s familiar, he can learn his surroundings,” said Claire LeFew, events, and communications manager Lynchburg Human Society.

Ad

If you can’t adopt Zo right now, the shelter’s asking people to step up to foster him.

We’re told he’s a sweet dog who loves the sunshine on short walks, taking naps, and peanut butter treats.