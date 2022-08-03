Plato’s Closet in Roanoke to pay sales tax all week ahead of tax free weekend

Every purchase during the week leading up to tax-free weekend will be free from state sales tax.

ROANOKE, Va. – Every purchase at Plato’s Closet in Roanoke during the week ahead of tax-free weekend will be free from state sales tax.

“We thought especially with everything going on right now, paying it a little early would help, especially with back-to-school shopping,” said store manager Jessica Maes.

Economists predict that consumers will take advantage of big back-to-school deals, and businesses are taking advantage of the peaked interest.

Plato’s Closet Roanoke is having TAX FREE WEEK on August 1st-7th! We are paying your sales tax ALL WEEK LONG! 🤩 Shop our... Posted by Plato's Closet - Roanoke, VA on Sunday, July 31, 2022

“I think last year was one of the biggest back-to-school seasons we’ve ever seen with people getting out and going back to school, and I think this year we expect it to be just as big,” said Maes.

Plato’s Closet will be paying sales tax from August 1 to August 7, according to their Facebook post.