Governor Youngkin announces details of Virginia’s Tax-Free Weekend

RICHMOND, Va. – Back-to-school shopping is back, and this year, prices for those essential school items are expected to be much higher than normal. Thankfully, Virginia’s Tax-Free Weekend is returning soon.

On Thursday, Governor Youngkin announced that select items will be free of sales tax from 12:01 a.m. on Friday to 11:59 p.m. on Sunday.

“During a time of high inflation and gas prices, Virginians will receive some needed tax relief this weekend as they support local businesses across the Commonwealth,” Youngkin said.

And Steve Cummings, the Secretary of Finance, said the weekend benefits everyone involved.

“The sales tax holiday benefits both businesses and consumers,” Cummings said. “And, with inflation at its highest level since 1981, Virginians need this tax relief now more than ever.”

The release said that items in the following categories will be free from taxes during the weekend:

School supplies

Clothing and footwear

Hurricane and emergency preparedness products, including generators, chainsaws and accessories, and other items

Select Energy Star™ and WaterSense™ products

You can find a full list of qualifying items and details here.