Man facing felony charges after Roanoke police chase results in crash

Tyler Jones is facing felony charges after a police chase that resulted in a crash in Roanoke on Thursday morning (Credit: Roanoke Police Department)

ROANOKE, Va. – A man is facing felony charges and a woman is hospitalized after a police chase that resulted in a crash in Roanoke on Thursday morning, according to authorities.

Authorities said that officers were doing a routine patrol route in the 400 block of Elm Avenue SE around 10 a.m. when they saw Tyler Jones, 32, in a parked car that they knew had active felony warrants.

Two police cars blocked the exit routes in an attempt to keep Jones from leaving the scene, but police said Jones rammed into the two cars and managed to get away.

Officers chased Jones, who they said was speeding and had little regard for traffic or other cars.

The chase continued until Riverland Road SE near Garden City Boulevard SE where police said Jones tried to illegally pass another car that was turning.

Police said Jones hit the car that was turning and lost control of his vehicle, rolling several times before coming to a stop. Jones then got out of his car and tried to run away, but was apprehended and taken into custody.

Officers found a woman in the car who they said was unresponsive. She was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Authorities also checked out the driver of the other car that was hit at the scene as a precaution, but that driver was not taken to the hospital.

Jones was also taken to the hospital for treatment of what authorities said were minor injuries. He was then taken to Roanoke City Jail and charged with two counts of assault on law enforcement officer and felony eluding. The active warrants for revocation of a suspended sentence on a previous narcotics charge and felony eluding from Roanoke County were also served.

In accordance with policy, the Virginia State Police were notified and will be investigating the crash.