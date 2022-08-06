Breki is breaking the mold for all stray dogs, might go breaking your heart, too

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. – This dog is more than ready to make his way to his new home.

Meet Breki: the dog that, according to shelter staff, is breaking the mold for shelter dogs. He’s smart, knows his tricks, and is working on learning more tricks and other skills daily.

At only three years old, Breki is a hefty 80 pounds of total hunk, and sometimes, he forgets just how big he is.

Breki needs someone who can see his potential because shelter staff said the shelter has been very overwhelming for him.

Staff said he came to the shelter in April of 2021 as a people and animal-loving dog, but as time passed, Breki got more and more anxious, which led to him acting reactively toward people that would “stare” or at other dogs in passing.

Large shelters can often cause dogs to become stressed and show unusual behaviors over time – behaviors that are not truly reflective of their personality, according to shelter staff.

Once he started on medications, the staff said Breki’s anxiety seemed to subside, but the staff wants him to go to the home he needs as soon as possible.

When Breki is with familiar people, they said he’s a goofy boy that loves to please the people he’s with, and absolutely loves to give love.

The staff said that Breki would fit best in a home with a loyal owner, without children, and no cats, and even though Breki can be unsure of others at times, he’s playful with other dogs that are non-confrontational and friendly.

Breki is neutered, and he’s been at the shelter for over 392 days. Now, his adoption fee is sponsored – It’s time to get Breki the loving family he deserves.

If you want to learn more or inquire about adopting Breki, visit the Franklin County Humane Society website.