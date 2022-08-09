Man arrested in connection to Monday shooting in Danville

Terry West Jr. was taken into custody on Tuesday evening

DANVILLE, Va. – UPDATE 8/9 5:51 P.M.:

The Danville Police Department has arrested a man in connection with a shooting on Monday morning.

The shooting happened on Monday around 8:41 p.m. near the D building of apartments on 1321 Piney Forest Road, and one man sustained what police believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

After a short foot pursuit on Monday afternoon. authorities said they arrested the suspect, Terry NMN West Jr., and took him into custody.

The 21-year-old is currently being held at the Danville City Jail on the following charges, according to police:

Malicious Wounding

Use of Firearm in Commission of Felony

Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

ORIGINAL STORY 8/9 10:10 A.M.:

The Danville Police Department is seeking public help in locating an armed and dangerous man in connection to a shooting that left one man hurt.

Authorities say it happened on Monday at about 8:41 p.m. near the D building of the apartments located on 1321 Piney Forest Rd.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 24-year-old man who appeared to have been shot.

The officers worked to provide medical assistance and say the victim was eventually transported to a medical facility for further treatment of what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Further investigation led officers to charge 21-year-old Terry NMN West Jr, of Danville, with the following:

Malicious Wounding

Use of Firearm in Commission of Felony

Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Authorities have confirmed to us that West was last seen running from the shooting scene on foot and is still armed with a handgun.

Anyone who knows the location of West or has information on the shooting incident is asked to please contact the Danville Police Department through any platform.

The platforms include calling patrol at 799-6510, investigations at 799-6508, calling 911, contacting Crime stoppers at 434-793-0000, approach any officer you see, through social media, via email crimetips@danvilleva.gov, or use their crime tips app CARE at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=818#.

Information leading to an arrest and conviction in this case will be eligible for a cash reward.