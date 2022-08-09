Omni Homestead Resort sees first significant renovations in over a century

The beloved historic landmark is undergoing the most significant renovation it has seen in more than a century

BATH COUNTY, Va. – For generations, the Omni Homestead has been known for its unique atmosphere of comfort and relaxation.

And now, it’s getting an upgraded $140 million facelift.

On Tuesday, 10 News took a trip to get a look at the progress, and a sneak peek at some of the most exciting changes.

Homestead leaders said it’s their chance to start over again.

”This property holds so much history as far destination resorts throughout the country. For us to rebirth it’s the opportunity to be once again be recognized as one of the most significant destination resorts in the rest of the country and arguably the world,” said Director Mark Spadoni.

Pete Lanfranchi with HIIT Contracting explained that these renovations aren’t like other everyday projects.

”It’s definitely unique to be able to renovate a historic property like this. These heavy renovation projects require a different skill set,” Lanfranchi said.

Now that exterior renovations are nearly 30% complete, the contractors are taking their work inside.

“It’s very exciting. Obviously on projects like this every time we open up a wall ... we find a surprise,” Lanfrache said.

A big focus of the project is all new guest rooms.

People on-site showed 10 News the renderings, along with their first completed suite.

Project Manager Greg Bright said that although only about 5% of the interior work is done, you can already notice a difference – especially in the resort’s west wing.

”The condition that they were unfortunately allowed to get to versus where we are putting them now is an amazing difference. the west wing just in the state of repair that it’s in now looks a thousand times better than it did,” Bright said.

This is the start of a new era for America’s first resort.

”It’s going to be pretty great to see 250-year-old buildings brought back to life,” Bright said.