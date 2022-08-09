Precious really is just as precious as she sounds

This gray tabby is shy at first but then becomes friendly with time!

ROANOKE, Va. – This sweet kitty needs a loving home.

Precious is just one year and four months old, and has been staying at the shelter for almost a year.

When she first arrived at the shelter, she had a lot to work on – but after the shelter placed her in a foster home, she thrived.

During her time with her foster family, she blossomed into being a loving, friendly, social cat that even liked to be with other cats in her foster family’s home, shelter staff said.

Every time Precious has to make her way back to the shelter, she struggles again. Because of this, shelter staff said her ideal situation would be for a family to foster her first, get to know her true personality, then adopt her.

That way, the staff said her best kitty side could come out and play.

If you want to adopt Precious, you can visit the RCACP website or call