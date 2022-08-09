Super Cruise-in returns to the New River Valley on Saturday

Bisset Park in Radford will be filled with music, food and of course vintage and modern cars of all types

RADFORD, Va. – The New River Valley Cruisers are bringing the annual Super Cruise-in back to Radford for a good cause.

This year, there will be music, food, and of course modern and old-school cars of all types: convertibles, muscle cars – you name it.

In last year’s event, participants packed the park with almost 300 cars.

Proceeds from the Cruise-in will support the Women’s Resource Center, Fraternity Order Police, and the Shriner’s transportation fund.

“They’re all good charities. They all don’t get the kind of support they need from the state, so we try to help them out,” said Timothy Bishop, a host and DJ of the event. “This is a cruise in so bring whatever you’ve got, even motorcycles. If you got a bathtub on wheels, we’d like to see it. Come on out and join us. It would be a great thing to see.”

This year’s Cruise-in will be held on Saturday from 12 p.m. - 3 p.m. at Bissett Park in Radford.

Admission to the event is $5, which also enters you in a raffle to win $500.