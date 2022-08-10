78º

41-year-old man dead after crash in Alleghany County

Police said the crash happened on Wednesday around 9:45 a.m.

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. – A 41-year-old man is dead after a crash in Alleghany County, according to the Virginia State Police.

On Wednesday around 9:45 a.m., police said a Chevrolet pickup was traveling north on Route 629 near Whispering Circle when it ran off the left side of the road and hit a tree.

Police said they identified the driver of the truck as 41-year-old Ricky Poore of Roanoke, Va.

Poore was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash, according to police.

VSP said the crash is still under investigation.

