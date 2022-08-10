78º

Earthsea is a fluffy feline waiting for her perfect match

She’s been waiting for over 400 days to meet her new family at the Lynchburg Humane Society

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Lynchburg Humane Society, Pets, Clear the Shelters
This pretty kitty is looking for the purrrrrrrrrfect home!

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Today, 10 News is helping this fluffy feline find her purrfect family.

Earthsea has been at the Lynchburg Humane Society and has spent most of her kitty life at the shelter – she’s been there for over 400 days just waiting on a perfect match.

She’s one year old, sweet, and well-mannered – not to mention just about as fluffy as they come.

This girl is unique, and we aren’t just talking about her beautiful coat and personality.

Earthsea has feline leukemia, otherwise known as Felv+. Don’t be worried, though – Earthsea can live a long, happy life, she just has a weak immune system.

Having the condition also means that Earthsea is looking for a cat-free home, unless your cats have feline leukemia, too.

If you think that Earthsea would be a purrfect fit in your home, you can apply or learn more here.

