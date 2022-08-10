Go Fest returns to downtown Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – Go Fest is returning to downtown Roanoke this fall.

The three-day event starts on October 16, and it will include live music and two beer gardens, along with favorites like the Lumberjack and BMX stunt show.

Like in the past, this year’s event will likely be centered around Elmwood park.

”The decision to move downtown is one that we make really carefully. We take feedback from people, and we listened to last year, and we know that people were really missing that green space and the open feel,” said Kait Pedigo, Events Manager for Roanoke’s Go Fest.

This year’s Go Fest will debut a new campfire stage as a place for conversation and storytelling.

You can learn more about the event here.