Henry Co. starts school year with substitutes, as they look to fill openings

HENRY Co., Va. – Seven substitutes will start the year as Henry County Public Schools looks to fill open positions when students head back to class Wednesday, August 10.

School spokesperson Monica Hatchett says the following positions are open:

Teachers - 7 - “We will have substitutes in place for these roles to start the year,” said Hatchett.

Paraprofessionals - 19

Bus drivers - 10

Nutrition - 9

Hatchett says they also need a school secretary, an office assistant, two hearing interpreters, a speech language pathologist, one bus mechanic, and a school psychologist.

If you are interested in applying, you can find the information here.