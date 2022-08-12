Local teen completes service project, helps animals at SW Virginia Wildlife Center

Matthew Danco started building an enclosure last October and today, he revealed the final project.

ROANOKE, Va. – The Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke will be able to better serve animals in need thanks to a local teenager.

Matthew Danco started building a mammal enclosure last October and on Thursday, he revealed the final project.

This was part of his final public service project to officially become an Eagle Scout.

“I was able to accomplish something not many other people do you know throughout their high school career. It was nice to be able to actually go out and build something,” Matthew said.

Matthew raised funds through a silent auction, and through community support, he surpassed his original goal.

The money he raised helped to cover an unexpected increase in materials.