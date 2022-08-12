Suspect in custody after shots fired incident on Elm Ave SW in downtown Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – A suspect is now in custody after a shots fired incident in downtown Roanoke, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

Authorities say they were called to the 100 Block of Elm Ave at about 11 p.m. Thursday for the report of possible shots fired.

After arriving, officers entered an apartment building to conduct a well-being check. Not long after, they encountered a suspect inside who began firing shots at them, the department says.

That’s when at least one Roanoke Police Officer returned fire as officers took cover outside of the building, Roanoke Police report.

We’re told no one was hurt in the incident.

According to Roanoke Police, there are no additional suspects and there is no threat to the public at this time.

Officers say the 100 block of Elm Avenue SW is now open to traffic after being closed for some time.

Virginia State Police and regional partners assisted with the incident.

10 News is working to learn more and will update this story as we get updates.