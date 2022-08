Officials say the crash happened at the 164.3 mile marker and has led to all north lanes being closed.

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – A tractor-trailer crash on I-81N in Botetourt County is causing delays, according to VDOT.

Officials say the crash happened at the 164.3 mile marker and has led to all north lanes being closed.

We’re told a detour is in place.

Stay with 10 News for the latest updates on this crash