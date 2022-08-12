Virginia’s oldest agricultural fair kicks off Friday in Newport

The state’s oldest agricultural fair opened its gates on Friday, celebrating 87 years of fair fun.

The Newport Fair is a beloved tradition in the New River Valley, celebrating life “the way that it was.”

Newport Fair (© Kendall Pratt photographer)

The two-day fair blends a touch of the past with the present while teaching others about the future.

As part of their tradition, on Friday night, they will hold the Miss Newport Beauty Pageant along with the agricultural exhibit entries for local farmers and even a pet show.

Kevin Law, Newport Fair Board Chair, said that the fair brings families together.

“I’ve heard lots of people refer to it as a family reunion. It’s like every year everybody was able to get together and see people they don’t get to see on a regular basis,” Law said.

The Newport Fair will continue through Saturday with a horse show, children’s games, and a jousting tournament. Gates will open at 9 a.m. on Saturday, and fireworks will be set off at dusk.

Admission to the fair is $3 for children and $4 for adults.

Newport Fair (© Kendall Pratt photographer)

You can see the fair schedule here.