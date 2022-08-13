Birdie has his eyes on the prize: A purrfect new home

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. – This guy has his eyes on the prize: gourmet canned cat food in a forever home.

Birdie is a one-year-old neutered male cat waiting for a family to give him a shot at the Franklin County Humane Society.

He has very handsome eyes and likes to first check things out carefully before immersing himself in an environment, shelter staff said, but once Birdie feels comfortable, he loves to get involved and play.

Shelter staff said that if you play your cards right, and maybe even give him an extra nibble or two of his beloved canned cat food, he’ll let you pet him, then he’ll start hanging around more often.

Birdie isn’t originally from Franklin County – he was actually transferred from a shelter outside of Richmond to the Franklin County Humane Society, shelter staff said.

Now, he’s more than ready to go home with a loving family.

If you want to give Birdie the never-ending love he deserves, you can contact the Franklin County Humane Society online or by phone at (540) 489-3491.