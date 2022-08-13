Ideal Cabinets lends helping hand for “Home for Good”

ROANOKE, Va. – The WSLS 10 News initiative to build a “Home for Good” continues in Southeast Roanoke as we team up with Habitat for Humanity in the Roanoke Valley and community sponsors to build a home for a deserving family.

Ideal Cabinets, a returning sponsor, was on site on Friday painting the home’s back deck, working on an outside shed, and helping with tasks inside the home.

They said this project really hits home for Ideal Cabinets because they are a family-owned company helping another family achieve their dream of homeownership.

“We just like doing it,” said Koy Farthing, Project Manager for Ideal Cabinets. “It’s part of the DNA of the company. The Roanoke Valley has been very, very good to Ideal Cabinets and so this is a chance for us to give back and help the Roanoke Valley at the same time.”

As construction progresses, Ideal Cabinets will install the home’s kitchen and countertops.

Work on this year’s home is expected to wrap up in the fall.