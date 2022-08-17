Bedford Humane Society hosting fundraiser to build county’s first no-kill shelter

How the organization is raising funds to help pets in need

BEDFORD, Va. – The Bedford Humane Society is on a mission to get more animals forever homes.

Zoee Arrington said they have about 40 animals, but can’t house them at the organization’s small, existing location, so they rely on fosters.

“That’s where we have a huge need. We need to have foster homes in order to house animals, which is why we’re able to take that next step,” said Arrington.

That next step is to build a new adoption center next door, but they need your help to raise $50,000 through August 31.

Arrington said raising their goal of $50,000 would match their campaign from last summer and go toward the first of three phases.

“We would like to [start] digging by the end of this year. If not, we would like to get digging early next year, and then hopefully the completion of the building within the year-and-a-half after that,” said Arrington.

Ad

Arrington said the overall project costs about $1.5 million, and thanks to other fundraisers, they’ve reached about half of their goal.

The new center would be the first no-kill shelter in Bedford County.

“We believe every animal deserves the same chance as anyone else. When they walk in the front doors of our facility, we want them to be safe for the rest of their natural life,” said Arrington.

The humane society would continue its foster program, but the adoption center would allow them to house animals overnight or for longer periods of time.

The facility will include a training center and room to expand.

“Our goal at the beginning is to have ten, large dog dens, as well as two large cat rooms that will house different condos and things for animals to have a mixture of loose entertainment as well as their own personal space,” said Arrington.

You can use the QR code below to donate.