Liberty University installs emergency blue light call boxes on campus

The boxes are equipped with cameras and two-way communication

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Liberty University is taking a major step to enhance safety on campus.

Leaders said they recently installed and activated 13 emergency blue light call boxes across campus.

The boxes are equipped with cameras and two-way communication systems to interact with emergency dispatchers.

The installation is part of a three-year, $9 million project to upgrade security and comes after a settlement with several women who sued LU over sexual misconduct.

A university spokesperson couldn’t tell 10 News whether LU plans on adding more emergency call boxes and declined our request for an interview.