PATRICK COUNTY, Va. – A 71-year-old man lost his life after crashing on Route 40 in Patrick County on Wednesday, according to Virginia State Police.

Authorities say it happened shortly before 8:30 p.m.

We’re told Morgan George Strong, 71, of Ferrum, was driving west in a 2017 Chevrolet Equinox when he ran off the side of a road and hit a tree.

State Police say he was not wearing a seat belt and unfortunately, did not make it.

At this time, the crash remains under investigation.