Roanoke City school employees kick off the school year with annual convocation

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

Every school employee comes together at the event, going over plans for the upcoming academic year

ROANOKE, Va. – Back-to-school season is here, and Roanoke City Public Schools employees celebrated at their annual event.

At the RCPS convocation, every school employee comes together and goes over plans to ensure success for every student.

That success involves making up for learning loss, promoting school safety, and most of all, having fun.

“We can’t wait for our students to come back, and we know they can’t wait to come back to us too. We want them to go to bed early, get a good breakfast, and get ready for a fantastic, and magnificent, start to the school year. We’re ready to have our kids back,” said Superintendent Verletta White.

White gave props to teachers for their patience and hard work to get classrooms ready.

