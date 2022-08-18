That’s not a turtle, it’s a tortoise! And it needs a forever home

If you're not into the furry friends and enjoy a slower pace, this buddy could be for you!

DANVILLE, Va. – We’ve shown you all kinds of precious dogs and cats during this year’s Clear The Shelters event, but this pet is just a little different than what you’ve seen so far.

This one is for our reptile lovers – it’s a Russian tortoise.

You’ve got some freedom with name-giving with this shelled friend. Shelter staff said they aren’t sure whether it is a male or female.

So if you’re an experienced reptile owner that knows how to let this tortoise thrive, give the Danville Humane Society a call at (424)-799-0843