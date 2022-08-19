Authorities: Three children located, safe after being abducted from a Floyd Co. school bus

FLOYD COUNTY, Va. – Three children have been located safely after being abducted from a Floyd County school bus on its morning route, the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office said.

On Thursday morning, authorities said that two women interfered with the bus on its morning route, and one of the women falsely claimed a family emergency then removed three children from the bus.

Authorities said that the children are involved in a custody dispute.

The women were determined to be the mother and grandmother of the children, the sheriff’s office said, and they reside in South Carolina.

After the incident, the sheriff’s office said they were able to determine that the women were traveling south, crossing into North Carolina.

Warrants for abduction and conspiracy to abduct have been issued and served, according to the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said that the children involved in the incident have been located safe and that the investigation is ongoing.