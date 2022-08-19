‘I am going to blow up Roanoke’: Virginia man faces federal charges for alleged threats

Brandon Hayward has been arrested on federal charges after he allegedly threated to blow up Roanoke (Credit: Roanoke City Jail)

ROANOKE, Va. – A man who threatened to “blow up Roanoke” and kill a bank teller has been arrested, according to the Dept. of Justice.

Officials said Brandon Hayward, 33, of Gainsville was arrested earlier this week on federal charges.

Court documents show that on Monday, Hayward called the InFirst Federal Credit Union located in the Poff Federal Building in Roanoke. The branch manager spoke with him and tried to help him with a recurring charge on his account.

Hayward was unsatisfied with the outcome of the conversation, and became irate, telling the branch manager, “I am going to get you raped ... I will get you killed, b****.” According to DOJ, he told the branch manager twice, “I am going to blow up Roanoke,” and added “I don’t give a fu**.”

Hayward then reportedly told the branch manager that he was going to get his shotgun and Google her name, adding: “You think you’re safe in Roanoke; you’re not.”

Hayward was arrested on Thursday without incident, according to DOJ. He’s been charged via federal criminal complaint with use of a telephone to make a threat to injure or destroy property by means of fire or explosives as well as one count of communicating a threat in interstate commerce.