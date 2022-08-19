65º

Local News

Toys for superheroes: Parker’s legacy lives on through toy drive for child patients at Roanoke Memorial

Parker, a four year old who passed away in 2017, is an honorary member of the Christiansburg Volunteer Fire Department

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Christiansburg, Christiansburg Volunteer Fire Department, Fire Department, Toy Drive, Community
Parker's family collects 1000 toys for the Parker Coleman Super Hero Toy Drive (Credit: Christiansburg Volunteer Fire Department) (WSLS)

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – A little boy’s legacy lives on in a touching way.

On Friday, the Christiansburg Volunteer Fire Department announced their donation to the Parker Coleman Super Hero Toy Drive.

Parker is an honorary member of the department and was just four years old when he passed away in 2017, crews said.

Posted by Christiansburg Volunteer Fire Dept. on Friday, August 19, 2022

Crews said that this year, Parker’s family collected around 1,000 toys to be donated to children staying at the Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

You can see more photos from the Christiansburg Volunteer Fire Department Facebook page below.

Posted by Christiansburg Volunteer Fire Dept. on Friday, August 19, 2022

Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Alli Graham came aboard the digital team as an evening digital content producer in June 2022.

email