Toys for superheroes: Parker’s legacy lives on through toy drive for child patients at Roanoke Memorial

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – A little boy’s legacy lives on in a touching way.

On Friday, the Christiansburg Volunteer Fire Department announced their donation to the Parker Coleman Super Hero Toy Drive.

Parker is an honorary member of the department and was just four years old when he passed away in 2017, crews said.

Crews said that this year, Parker’s family collected around 1,000 toys to be donated to children staying at the Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

You can see more photos from the Christiansburg Volunteer Fire Department Facebook page below.