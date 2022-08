16-year-old charged after police say he brought loaded gun to Henry County school

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke Police are investigating a shooting in downtown Roanoke.

Detectives said reports of shots fired around Salem Avenue came in around 2:00 Sunday morning.

They said one person had a gunshot wound. The victim took themselves to the hospital, and their injuries were non-life threatening.

If you have any information, contact Roanoke Police.