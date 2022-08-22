Nelson County schools closed Monday due to weekend flooding

NELSON COUNTY, Va. – All Nelson County Public Schools will be closed Monday, August 22.
The school system posted on Facebook Sunday that schools would be closed due to flooding in the County.
“Please be safe and alert if you must travel as some of the roads are in a dangerous condition due to the flooding,” the post said.
